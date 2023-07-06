The first trailer for The Nun 2 — the sequel to 2018's horrendous film The Nun — has dropped and teases the latest Conjuring spinoff.

It begins with a little girl looking out to a schoolyard and saying, “Something doesn't feel right,” as a man falls to his knees and has an out-of-body reaction to something. The girl then claims that there's something at the school that's “not meant to be.” She claims that she saw a nun which then leads to a signature Conjuring jump scare as someone points a flashlight into a dark corner in a room and sees the titular nun.

As exposition is dumped, it appears that the nun in question was once an angel and has now returned to regain its power. Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) returns from the first film and is the main target of the demon. For those that don't remember the first film — I hardly do myself — the blood of Christ is used to banish it after it attempts to drown Sister Irene.

The Nun franchise was spun off from the Conjuring franchise. In The Conjuring 2, the Nun is shown a handful of times and was also seen in Annabelle Comes Home.

The Conjuring Universe is one of the few horror franchises out there that has remained fiscally successful with each entry. As of now, The Nun is actually the highest-grossing film in the entire series, making $365 million worldwide on a budget of just $22 million. Again, each film varies in quality, but in the age of money over quality, it remains impressive and quite the feat for Warner Bros.

The Nun 2 will be released on September 8.