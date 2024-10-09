Jenna Fischer, star of the US adaptation of The Office, revealed she overcame her breast cancer diagnosis.

Just in time for breast cancer awareness month, Fischer revealed she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer in December 2023. Luckily, Fischer went through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation and is now cancer-free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Fischer (@msjennafischer)

“Back in October of 2023, I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags' a la Michael Scott. After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound,” Fischer recalled. “They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

She had a lumpectomy in January 2024 to remove the tumor. Since the cancer was caught early, it did not spread to her lymph nodes or any other part of her body. She started chemotherapy in February and radiation in June. Fischer noted that she is still being treated with infusions of Herceptin and Tamoxifen but is “feeling great.”

Fischer is best known for playing Pam Beesley in The Office. She starred in all nine seasons of the US adaptation of the classic BBC series.

Why she is sharing the news

The reason she waited so long to announce the news was partly due to her wanting to ditch wearing wigs. She also is using this opportunity to push for women to get annual mammograms. Fischer also wants to extend her support to others going through cancer treatments.

“I'm also sharing in hopes that it will be a source of support to any woman who is going through this right now,” The Office star said. “As anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis knows, your life changes immediately. It becomes all about doctor appointments, test results, treatments, and recovering from treatments. Suddenly, everything in your life is geared around one thing: fighting cancer.”

She then thanked her support group, saying the fight against cancer “takes a village.” She had her family and close friends, including fellow Office star Angela Kinsey, to get her through it. Fischer specifically gave Kinsey a shout-out.

“Thankfully, I've been able to keep working during treatments. This was all because I work with my best friend Angela Kinsey, who protected me and advocated for me,” Fischer praised. “For a long time, she was the only person in my workplace who knew. When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn't be the only one. When I needed a break, we took one.

“I am so lucky to have a cancer with this kind of flexibility. Cancer treatment requires a lot of flexibility. For a gal who likes to plan, that was a hard adjustment. But, continuing to work has brought so much joy to my life during treatment,” she added.

The Office star Jenna Fischer is resilient

The key takeaway is how resilient The Office star Jenna Fischer, who did not let her breast cancer diagnosis bring her down. Her kids are also doing well, which she reassured fans in her post.

The post concludes with a photo of Fischer with her husband and kids throwing confetti in the air. This was taken after she rang the bell.