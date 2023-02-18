The New England Patriots will have multiple notable decisions to make in the coming months. If it were up to Shane Vereen, he would look to bring a running back to his former team who can blossom as a pass-catcher for Mac Jones on third downs.

Vereen recently took some time to speak to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, where the one-time Super Bowl winner laid out a case for why the Patriots must get Jones such a player for the 2023 campaign.

“I think it’s going to help out Mac Jones as well to utilize the checkdown,” Vereen said. “Tom (Brady) utilized to checkdown any time he could, and it’s going to help Mac Jones get the ball out faster. It’s going to keep the chains moving. More than anything, if it’s not on third down, maybe it’s on first or second down. Now you’re getting into third and manageable.

“Now you get into second and short, which keeps drives alive and keeps drives going.”

For years, James White played this role on New England’s offense, and he made the most out of every single one of his touches. Whether in checkdowns or in designed routes, White was a safety blanket for Tom Brady and also for Jones for a brief period of time in the 2021 season.

With White’s call to retire ahead of the 2022 season, the Patriots relied on Rhamondre Stevenson to be Jones’ go-to, pass-catching option at the running back position. Stevenson led all running backs on the team in both receptions (69) and receiving yards (421) last year, but he posted a lowly 6.1 receiving yards per reception average.

Regardless of whether it will be a player already on the team or someone in free agency, Vereen wants whoever will take hold of this role for New England to simply be as reliable as could be for Jones.

“It’s going to be consistency,” Vereen said. “Are you consistently in the spot that we need you to be when we need you to be there? Are you on the same page not just with the quarterback, but are you on the same page with the offensive linemen and blitz protection and pass pro(tection)? Are you in conjunction with the receivers and the conceptual routes and the spacing?

“So much of that part isn’t really highlighted on Sundays, but it’s probably the most important part of being a third-down back or just a running back in that type of offense.”

A pivotal free agency period awaits New England next month.