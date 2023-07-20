Sahith Theegala is not considered among the big names to watch out for at this week's The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. But don't sleep on the 25-year-old product of Pepperdine University, especially since he has a big inspiration with him across the pond — his girlfriend, Juju Chan.

Juju is also in England to support Sahith Theegala in his pursuit for his first official PGA Tour victory. She even showed up at one of Theegala's practice sessions on Tuesday despite the rain.

Sahith Theegala’s girlfriend helps him through rainy session

Nothing was going to get between Sahith Theegala and Juju Chan on Tuesday. Not even pouring rain, which was coming down throughout Theegala’s entire range session ahead of The Open in Liverpool. Chan, whose full f… pic.twitter.com/qFXuzufbQz — Dr.LyndaBarnes (@MrsBarnesII) July 19, 2023

While Sahith Theegala isn't quite yet on the level of the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Scottie Scheffler, he has some sleeper value in him. (Take note, bettors). For one, Theegala has made the cut in all but two of his starts so far in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He also has finished inside the top 10 seven times, including a runner-up performance at The RSM Classic back in November.

In addition to that, Theegala didn't look too shabby in his The Open Championship debut in 2022 at St. Andrews where he finished with a T-34.

As for Juju, she's the last one who's going to back away from water, so getting splashed with rain wasn't going to be a problem for her. See, Juju is a former swimmer for Pepperdine, even setting a school record in 2019 for the 200-meter medley relay.

In his most recent start, Theegala missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last week, but he should still be able to find his groove at Royal Liverpool.