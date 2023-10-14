Quantcast

The Outlast Trials Coming To Consoles?

By
Julian Ojeda
2 min read
The Outlast Trials, Coming to Consoles,

Since its early access release in May, exclusively on PC, The Outlast Trials has immersed players in a world of psychological horror, providing a terrifying co-op multiplayer experience that has been well-received by its player base. Red Barrels, the developer behind this chilling installment of the Outlast video game franchise, is actively exploring the possibility of expanding its availability to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, aiming to thrust more players into its nightmarish trials and tense atmospheres.

Enabling teams of four to navigate through disturbing challenges and solve intricate puzzles to unlock escape routes — while simultaneously evading ruthless enemies — the game has garnered positive feedback for its ability to intertwine intense psychological horror with strategic gameplay. The prospective move to console platforms signifies a concerted effort to enlarge its player base and solidify its place within the horror gaming domain.

The development team at Red Barrels remains steeped in refining the game for its full release, optimizing various gameplay elements, and responding to player feedback to augment the overall in-game experience. Beyond this, forthcoming updates, including diversifications in in-game loadout options and skill upgrades, aim to empower players with enhanced survival prospects amidst the eerie trials.

Additionally, a noteworthy feature under exploration by the development team is the integration of cross-play functionality. This feature, if realized, would facilitate interactive play across different platforms, although its presence in the final release remains yet uncertain.

As Red Barrels continues to guide The Outlast Trials through its ongoing development, maintaining a standard of compelling narrative and nerve-wracking gameplay synonymous with the Outlast name, the gaming community awaits with eager anticipation. The potential introduction to consoles and the ensuing updates promise to transport both new and seasoned players into the horrifyingly enthralling worlds meticulously crafted within the Outlast franchise.

