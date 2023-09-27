The NBA world received a major shake-up on Wednesday when the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off the long-anticipated Damian Lillard trade. Except it wasn't to his desired destination of the Miami Heat, it was to the Milwaukee Bucks to form an exciting duo with Giannis Antetokounmpo. In recent weeks, the Toronto Raptors were rumored to be one of the teams actively engaged in Lillard trade discussions with the Blazers. Now that the Raptors missed out on Lillard, they should turn their attention to recently acquired Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. Jrue Holiday is not expected to remain with the Blazers and is expected to be moved in another trade.

The Raptors are in the market for a starting point guard after the departure of Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency. They signed Dennis Schroder in the offseason but Schroder is probably best suited to being the backup point guard.

If Jrue Holiday is indeed available in a potential trade, the Raptors should do their due diligence and inquire about him. If rumors are to be believed, they were not willing to include either OG Anunoby or Scottie Barnes in a potential Lillard trade. Perhaps that's why a deal did not get done. It stands to reason that if the Raptors want to make a trade for another star player, they're going to have to part with one or the other.

Jrue Holiday is a proven player and a starting caliber point guard. As currently constructed the Raptors are not contenders in the Eastern Conference. Adding Holiday raises their ceiling significantly. That's why the Raptors need to offer this trade to the Blazers for Holiday.

Raptors send Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Christian Koloko and Thaddeus Young to the Blazers for Jrue Holiday

The Raptors reportedly were not willing to include Barnes for Lillard and Lillard is a significantly better player than Holiday. But to get something you need to give something and Holiday allows the Raptors to win now. That's the direction the team seems to be headed in based on their inactivity on the trade front at both the deadline last season and this offseason.

The Raptors have been seemingly come up in trade talks based on the assets they have but they don't appear willing to blow the team up and start over. This potential trade keeps the Raptors with most of their core players and gives enough youth and potential combined with expiring contracts for the Blazers to consider it.

It's funny because the Raptors acquired Gary Trent Jr. in a trade with the Blazers back in 2021 and losing him also leaves the Raptors incredibly thin at shooting guard. His name was mentioned in trade rumors at the deadline and he chose to opt into his contract this offseason instead of testing the free agent market. Neither he nor Thaddeus Young figure much into the Blazers plans, but they're expiring contracts and for a now rebuilding team, that's incredibly beneficial. The Blazers could potentially move either at this year's deadline as well.

Barnes and Koloko are the two who figure into the Blazers future plans. Barnes is oozing with potential and Koloko is a quality young center. The Raptors can withstand the loss of either. Anunoby would still be on the team and there's no guarantee Barnes ends up better than Anunoby is currently. They also have other players who can step in and be the backup center.

This trade ensures the Raptors have the pieces to win now and compete in the Eastern Conference. One of the biggest criticisms of the organization recently is their inability to pick a firm direction. This Raptors trade with the Blazers makes it clear that the team is ready to win and win now.