The perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Reds for Luis Castillo

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching and rumors are running rampant. Juan Soto is dominating the majority of headlines, but Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo is another big name on the trade block. Castillo, a veteran right-hander, is an All-Star pitcher who has already drawn plenty of interest from potential suitors. The Reds are going to net a solid return for Castillo in a trade. Naturally, the New York Yankees have been linked to Luis Castillo in trade rumors.

The Yankees tend to be linked to most big-name players during trade season. They have been tied to Juan Soto as well. But New York has been reluctant to trade top-tier prospects such as Anthony Volpe. And it would be almost impossible to land Soto without surrendering Volpe. But acquiring Castillo would come at a cheaper price. And the Yankees would benefit from the increased pitching depth.

Let’s break down a Luis Castillo-Yankees trade.

The perfect trade Yankees must offer Reds for Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo will come at a cheaper price than Juan Soto. However, the Reds are still going to want a notable trade package. The Yankees will need to scout their top prospect list and decide who is worth dealing away.

Headliner

One player who stands out is the Yankees’ No. 4 overall prospect Austin Wells. Wells, a catcher, is 23 years old and bats from the left side of the plate. He is an offensive-based catcher with power potential. Adding Wells would make the Reds feel better about trading catcher Tyler Stephenson at some point as well.

Another potential trade headliner is the Yankees’ No. 6 overall prospect Trey Sweeney. Sweeney is a 22-year-old shortstop with an extremely impressive hit tool. His defense is a work-in-progress, and he is a candidate to move to third base at some point. But Sweeney seems destined to become a quality MLB hitter down the road.

The Reds will likely inquire about No. 3 overall prospect Jasson Dominguez. The outfielder has incredible power at just 19 years of age. New York is unlikely to include him in this deal, but Cincinnati may try to pry him away.

But for this perfect trade scenario, Wells or Sweeney makes sense as a headliner.

The full package

No. 9 overall prospect Luis Gil should be included in this trade. Gil has seen MLB action and displayed poise on the mound. He is already 24, but would be a valuable commodity alongside Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene in the Reds young pitching rotation. And since Lodolo and Green are already in the big leagues, the Reds may opt to send Gil directly to the big league club as well.

The Yankees could then add one more top 20 prospect. The Reds may want a younger player included in a deal, so 19-year-old No. 14 overall prospect Brock Selvidge makes sense. Selvidge is a left-handed pitcher who was drafted just last year. None of his pitches stand out as elite, but his repertoire is well-balanced.

To cap off the deal, the Yankees would likely need to add one last player. No. 22 overall prospect Justin Lange is a 22-year-old right-hander with sneaky potential. Lange was acquired from the Padres in the Luke Voit trade this past offseason. He features impressive velocity but lacks command. But Lange could develop into a star if he reels in his control.

Conclusion

Would a trade package of Austin Wells/Trey Sweeney, Luis Gil, Brock Selvidge, and Justin Lange be enough to land Luis Castillo?

Possibly. If the Reds wanted more, the Yankees could include another top-20 prospect. But Wells or Sweeney combined with Gil should entice Cincinnati. Receiving a pair of top 10 Yankees prospects along with the other players mentioned is generous.