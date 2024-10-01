Take on the evil mage Humgrump as the humble squire Jot and go on an adventure that is about to enter a higher dimension. Here is everything you need to know about The Plucky Squire, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

The Plucky Squire Release Date: September 17, 2024

The Plucky Squire was released on September 17, 2024, on PC through Steam, as well as on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by All Possible Futures, and was published by Devolver Digital.

The Plucky Squire Story

Step into a literal storybook adventure as you take on the role of Jot, a heroic squire cast away from their world by the powerful but evil mage Humgrump. Upon learning that he is, in fact, the villain of the storybook and that he’s destined to lose the climactic battle against the forces of good, he casts a spell on Jot, throwing him out of the storybook – in a quite literal sense.

Booted out of the book and exiled into the 3D world, Humgrump’s spell had an unintended effect: Jot now has the ability to jump from the 2D world to the 3D world through his newly-acquired abilities, which then allows our hero to interact with elements from both worlds to affect the outcome of the storybook.

Jot is determined to get back to the storybook world to save his home. However, there is another reason why he is so headstrong in his resolve. A child owns the storybook, and Jot knows that the kid aspires to become an artist when he grows up. Knowing this, Jot is worried that the child might lose his passion if the ending of the storybook is ruined, and thus, Jot resolves to save the kid’s dreams as well.

The Plucky Squire Gameplay

The Plucky Squire is an action-adventure game that often switches between the 2D and the 3D space, with puzzle elements that involve the player changing what’s in the storybook to progress through the game. If you know your video games, you can imagine The Plucky Squire to be a three-way marriage between A Link Between Worlds, Super Paper Mario, and Baba Is You.

As an action-adventure game, Jot has the ability to fight against enemies to vanquish them, either with his sword or his hands. The game involves some platforming and exploration, leaving the player to explore 2D worlds in both side-scrolling and overhead perspectives, and the 3D world with fully traversable levels.

Both minions of Humgrump, vile monsters, and physical obstacles will get in the way of Jot, but he can also manipulate the words in the storybook to get around whatever keeps him from progressing. Players can swap around words in the storybook to affect the landscape, leading to some drastic shifts in scenery and sometimes wacky outcomes.

Mini-games are also interspersed throughout the entirety of the story, giving players some small distractions that help the game’s pacing and keep the game from being too repetitive or samey. These mini-games are simple enough to learn right away, and many of these mini-games are just one-offs, completed once to never be seen again. These mini-games are engaging enough to make you want more, though.

The game is advertised to have a main story that can be completed between 8-10 hours, which might be longer if you’re doing a Completionist run for all of the secrets and collectibles. If ever you get stuck, the game also has a variety of accessibility options that can allow players to progress more easily in the game.

Become the hero of the storybook and defeat the evil mage to restore order in the Storybook Land of Mojo.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.