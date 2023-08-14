The Purge creator, James DeMonaco has undeniably carved out a lasting legacy within the realm of dystopian horror. Fans and moviegoers have rallied behind this sentiment, asserting that his horror movies were one of the most “terrifying” and “unsettling” they have ever watched on the big screen.

However—The Purge creator himself expressed disappointment for fans missing the point instead of catching onto the “morality play” angle he was going for.

“I think the biggest thing over the course of all the Purge films is that there's a portion of the audience, I don't think it's big – I pray it's not big – that doesn't see that I'm telling this morality play that the Purge is a very bad thing.”

DeMonaco also voiced his concern over people seeing The Purge night as a kind of ‘wish fulfillment.'

But despite his worries, he is all in for everyone anticipating his next move. He confirmed that the script for “The Purge 6” is already complete. Creator James DeMonaco teases that the next film will be in a new America in a ‘state of discord at its worst.’

The hitch here is that Universal Pictures hasn't given the green light to the sequel yet. This leaves production in a haze of uncertainty. DeMonaco reveals the studio is worried about the budget. But considering how 2023 horror movies like “Insidious: The Red Door” earned $180 million at the box office against a budget of $16 million, the studio might change its direction.

It’s safe to say that sequel is currently hanging by a thread and it’s up for Universal Pictures to make their final call. Now, all fans can do is anticipate how The Purge creator James DeMonaco will make the movie more spine-chilling than ever.