You might not recognize ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta' next season. A source told ET that the cast might be different or a possible reboot.

“A major shakeup is coming to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward,” a source told the outlet. “They hinted at a reboot like New York got, but it also could be moving forward with only a couple of the current stars. The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change.”

Another source told the outlet that no changes have been made so far and if any changes were to occur it most likely will be announced after the reunion has aired.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season starred Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. Monyetta Shaw-Carter also was a “friend to the show” through her relationship with Whitfield.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 reunion airs on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Monyetta Shaw will also join the ladies during the reunion. Part two of the reunion is set to air on Sept. 10. Andy Cohen, who has been the reality series' host since the inception of the show will be the host.

Take a look at the trailer below: