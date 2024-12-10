It sounds like the WWE's Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, had a good reason for his hiatus after his feud with CM Punk.

During an appearance on 12 News, McIntyre was asked about his hiatus. He used the time off to focus on his family after putting them second to his career for years.

“I did [take a break]. I was off the last two months,” McIntyre said. “My last match was a Hell in a Cell match, a very brutal match; I got hit in the head at one point and needed 16 staples to close a wound.

“I suffered a family loss as well, so I had to go back to Scotland, deal with that, reevaluate my priorities, and realize that I probably [have] given a bit too much to my profession, to my colleagues, and not enough to my family. I kind of realized I've been giving too much for the past 17 years, and it's time to start taking a little more,” he continued.

He concluded that he was going to “take what's mine, beat up people that deserve to be beat up.” McIntyre promised that this would be an “interesting phase” for him in WWE.

After his two-month hiatus, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE on the December 2, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. He shocked fans by attacking Sami Zayn after his match against Seth Rollins.

Recently, McIntyre has been spreading his wings outside of WWE. He recently starred in The Killer's Game with fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista.

Drew McIntyre's feud with CM Punk before his WWE hiatus

The feud between McIntyre and Punk dominated WWE for most of 2024. Their rivalry started at the Royal Rumble in January when McIntyre injured Punk.

Despite being on the shelf for six months, Punk continued to torment McIntyre. He cost him the World Heavyweight Championship several times, including in front of his home country of Scotland at Clash at the Castle.

Their first singles match took place at SummerSlam in August. McIntyre won their first encounter, but Punk won the following two.

The rubber match happened at Bad Blood in October. McIntyre and Punk competed in a bloody Hell in a Cell match. Punk won their feud 2-1 and followed that up by teaming with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Throughout his career, McIntyre has won three world championships on the WWE main roster. He is also a former NXT Champion. His other accomplishments include winning a Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank match. He has also won the Intercontinental and RAW Tag Team Championships.