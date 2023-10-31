The Talos Principle was one of Steam’s indie success stories. Now, the puzzle masterpiece is back. Here is everything you need to know about The Talos Principle II including its release date, gameplay, and story, as well as its storefront details like its Steam store page link, and trailer video.

The Talos Principle II Release Date: November 2, 2023

The Talos Principle II has a release date of November 2, 2023, coming out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, just like the original.

The Talos Principle II Story

The Talos Principle II delves into the philosophical and existential. The player is the last remaining human in a world where humans have gone extinct, but human culture has lived on, practiced by robots that have taken their place. Told through a thought-provoking, character-driven interactive story, the game features multiple endings based on the player’s mastery of the game’s puzzles and choices made in the story. Previous characters from the original game from a decade ago also make an appearance in The Talos Principle II.

The story was written by returning The Talos Principle writers Jonas Kyratzes and Jonas Kyratzes, proven journeymen who have worked on other video games with strong philosophical narratives like The Eternal Cylinder, Subnautica, and The Swapper. They are joined by new-to-the-series writer Verena Kyratzes, who herself has great writing chops as evidenced by her work in Serious Sam 4 and The Hand of Merlin.

The Talos Principle II Gameplay

The Talos Principle II’s gameplay revolves around exploration, interaction, and puzzle-solving. The game features a wide array of puzzles with varying difficulty levels, including clever metapuzzles and highly challenging Gold puzzles. Old fans would feel at home with the game’s modern take on the original’s mechanics, mixed in with The Talos Principle II’s new gameplay mechanics like gravity manipulation and mind transference.

The player can take a break from solving puzzles and exploring the game’s dozens of biomes, each one telling its own existential story, allowing the player to learn more about this humanistic world of robots.

Finally, players can decide on how committed they’d like to be to the game’s puzzles. The Talos Principle II allows players to go through the story without having to solve every puzzle available, but why stop there? Challenge yourself and finish all of the puzzles to become the master of this game completely.

