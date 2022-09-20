The team ‘poised’ to pull off Jimmy Garoppolo trade in offseason, revealed

Back in the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers tried to look for a trade destination for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fast forward to today, the 49ers have Jimmy G, who will be turning 31 in November, back operating as their starter following Trey Lance’s unfortunate season-ending injury. They would have had a bigger problem today at the quarterback position if they successfully traded Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders, who, according to a report by Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN, were “poised” to acquire the QB at one point in the offseason.

“According to multiple league sources, the Niners believed one of those teams — the Washington Commanders — was poised to become Garoppolo’s next NFL home. But that plan was scuttled soon after; Garoppolo’s shoulder wasn’t healing as he and his medical team hoped. After further consultation with doctors, Garoppolo and his representatives opted for surgery that set the beginning of training camp as a target date for a full recovery.”

With the Niners onboard with the idea of finally giving the keys to the offense to Trey Lance, Garoppolo became the odd man out on the team’s quarterback depth chart. As it turned out, San Francisco would be knocking at the door of Garropolo again, as he will now be leading the team’s offense on the field, starting again for the Niners, beginning in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. They did not know it at that time, but failing to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo was the best insurance policy they’ve made this year.

As for the Commanders, they still found their starter somewhere else, striking a trade deal with the Indianapolis Colts back in March that landed them former second-overall draft pick Carson Wentz.

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to become a free agent by the end of the 2022 NFL season.