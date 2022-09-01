After its discontinuation back in 2017, just six months after release, it is now ready to rise from the ashes. If you are an old fan of the game or even a new interested player, then this article is just for you. Read on to learn more about The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition, its release date, gameplay, and story.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition Release Date: September 6, 2022

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition launches on September 6, 2022 exclusively on the PS4 and PS5.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition Gameplay

The Tomorrow Children is very similar to other open-world sandbox games like Minecraft. It retains most of the features that the original game had. The player must traverse an open world, where they gather materials and construct buildings and monuments. Various tools are at your disposal, each with a different purpose. Pickaxes, for example, are for gathering various metals and rocks, while chainsaws are for trees. The grappling hook, a new addition to the game, will help in traversing the various locations that the player can explore. Various vehicles are also available for the player to use, allowing for more mobility as they explore the Void before them.

This re-release, however, has various new features that are designed to make the player’s life easier. One such feature is the Comrade AI, designed to help out in the various tasks assigned to the player. This includes construction, repair, and exploration. Unlike in the previous game, where every player help out in building one area, each player is responsible for a town. Platers can invite others to help them in rebuilding and exploration of their respective towns.

The game is now also available for offline play, something that the previous game was not capable of. This is due to the fact that various players of the original game wanted a way to keep playing the game without having to go online.

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition Story

When a Russian experiment to try and create a “sublime” human race goes wrong, the universe ended up destroyed. Everything turned into an endless Void. Survivors of the experiment spend decades rebuilding, creating a society where one must work for the greater good. The player takes control of a “projection clone” that contains some consciousness. As a clone, they are tasked to gather resources, which are then used for the rebuilding of society. They must continuously contribute for the greater good, all while piecing together remnants of the old world.