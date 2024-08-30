HBCU Live has returned to the US Open for the fourth year in a row. On August 30, HBCU Live celebrated the culture, history, and pride that are HBCUs. The day was filled with activities that helped to foster relationships amongst HBCU graduates, friends, and family while educating US Open attendees about these esteemed institutions, their history, and their significance for tennis and the Black community.

Fans could take part in several events held throughout the day, such as the HBCU Live Yard Experience in the Fountain Plaza, which offered a vital glimpse into the HBCU campus experience for visitors held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Together with the CAU cheer team, the Clark Atlanta University “Mighty Marching Panthers” marching band gave a performance.

There were several HBCU alumni DJs performing throughout the day. DJ Nyla, an alumna of Florida A&M University, was one of the DJs there that day, which was even more special because legendary tennis player Althea Gibson is also an alum of Florida A&M. DJ Nyla gave her thoughts on the event.

“I’m just really happy that HBCUs are finally getting the recognition that they deserve,” she said. “For so long, many people really didn't know anything about them, so to not only finally get the light shined on, but to be associated with the US Open… I think is just really great, and I'm honored to be a part of this today.”

Also, in one of the US Open's private event venues, there was a networking event and panel discussion about the contribution of HBCUs to Black wealth development for supporters and alumni. Star of “Summer House: Martha's Vineyard” and formalwear stylist Nick Arrington was present and excited to be representing his alma mater, Tuskegee University, at the competition.

This event isn’t the only HBCUs merged with the pro circuit. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) granted North Carolina Central a $21,000 grant to refurbish the tennis courts to honor Coco Gauff. The USTA Southern gave $12,000 and the USTA North Carolina donated $5,000, making the total contribution to NCCU $38,000.

HBCUs have produced some of the best athletes to ever hit the tennis scene. Players like Althea Gibson, Benny Sims, Bessie Stockard, and David Webster have and continue to make an impact on the world of tennis.