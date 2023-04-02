VALORANT isn’t one to shy away from humor, and we got to see their take on a hilarious (but game-breaking) VALORANT April Fools patch notes.

Cypher’s Revenge

Prior to the patch notes releasing, VALORANT initially trolled the player base with a new 5v1 game mode called “Cypher’s Revenge,” featuring an insanely overpowered Cypher, because he knows exactly where you are.

VALORANT April Fools 2023

“We’re interrupting our normal patch cadence as we have made some updates to VALORANT that have been in the works for a while now. We have also been made aware that our typical patch notes are hard to understand for everyday VALORANT players such as yourself.

Check out the changes to VALORANT below along with a translation so that everyone can understand just what exactly is going on. Enjoy!”

Agent Updates

Wingman can now pick up and shoot guns

say less—our bestie, Wingman, can now pull up onto site with an Op

Proximity to Brimstone’s beard adds rapid fire

Brim looked us square in the eye and gave us a good firm handshake and we just couldn’t say no

Competitive Updates

VALORANT e-daters in Ranked will automatically be funneled to a dedicated queue where they can only hear one another’s voice comms

Cuffing season may be over, but if you and your situationship are tryna link over VALORANT without getting absolutely merked by your teammates, we gotchu fam.

Gameplay Systems Updates

Shots fired while in spawn will now shoot into enemy spawn

map control is mid anyway

Jett dash is now cooldown based instead of charge based and the cooldown is now set to 0.5 seconds

we love Jett and we love cars so we made her dash cooldown 0.5 seconds. Jett boutta pull up skrt skrt

Maps Updates

Breeze is now the only map, and it comes with cabanas and adirondack chairs

Your timeshare is once again open for business.

Modes Updates

Suss Teammate Mode: Solo queue with scoreboard and comms turned off

because like why are you bottom fragging and not using comms — pick a struggle.

Performance Updates

In Game Leads will now get an “aged” effect face filter applied to their Agent

When I was your age they used to say, “youth is wasted on the young.” Different times.

Progression Updates

You can now progress the Battlepass on your stationary bike

not you forgetting to complete the last Battlepass

Social Updates

Use of “VALORANT Accent” in voice comms is now automatically translated

Weapons Updates

We’ve seen the online banter of which is better: Vandal or Phantom. To make the decision easier, we are removing the Vandal from the shop.

friendship ended with Vandal now Phantom is your best friend #phantoms4life

Regardless to say, (unfortunately?) none of these changes are actually coming to VALORANT. Yes, we checked.