The Idol, the new HBO drama series co-created by Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, has sparked controversy online for its explicit and uncomfortable sex scene in the second episode, according to Variety.

I finished this episode and I'm fucking sorry but Lily-Rose Depp absolutely killed it in this scene, this was so unnerving to watch. If you ever wanna doubt her acting abilities then watch this scene and tell me you don't feel her pain. It was almost like Black Swan. #TheIdol pic.twitter.com/zFGeJyM7EE — Hoe-Anna Krupa (@HoeAnnaKrupa) June 13, 2023

The scene features Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and cult leader, blindfolding and verbally seducing Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), a troubled pop star who is trying to reclaim her status as the sexiest pop star in America.

In an interview with GQ, Tesfaye defended the scene and explained his intention behind it.

“There’s nothing sexy about it,” he said. “However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: this guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.”

He added that the scene was meant to show the “gluttony” and “humanity” of his character, who he described as “a loser” and “a psychopath”.

“The sex, it’s so gluttonous,” he said. “Especially in Episode 2. ‘Gluttony’ is the only word I can think of [to describe it]. [Tedros] can’t believe he’s there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armor.”

Tesfaye also said that he was “just happy that there’s conversation” around the show, which was reportedly getting negative labels by numerous crew members before it was even released.

The Idol marks Tesfaye’s first major acting role. He is best known for his music career, with hits such as I Can’t Feel My Face, Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears topping charts across the globe.

The show also stars Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

The Idol airs on HBO and Max on Sundays. Its first two episodes premiered in May 2023 at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with unfavorable reviews from critics for its sexual content, themes, script and direction.