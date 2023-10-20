The Wheel of Time will get a young adult 3D-animated movie, directed by Jay Oliva, Deadline exclusively reported. The movie, The White Tower, will be a prequel to the current hit Prime Video show. The show is based on Robert Jordan's 14-novel series of the same name.

The upcoming film will be based on an original screenplay from Thor writer Zack Stentz. Production is slated to start in early 2024.

The White Tower tells the story of a young girl whose life is changed forever when evil comes to her village. She journeys to The White Tower to train under the Aes Sedai and save her loved ones. The Aes Sedai are women who can channel the One Power.

Oliva, a DC and Marvel regular, has worked on several Warner Bros. Animation TV projects. He directed five Batman properties: The Dark Knight Returns (Parts 1 and 2), Assault on Arkham, Batman vs. Robin and Batman Bad Blood. Oliva also helmed two Justice League animated movies, The Flashpoint Paradox and War.

“I am so excited to be joining this amazing creative team,” he said. “Reading Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time inspired me to become a filmmaker, and having an opportunity to explore the world he created has been a lifelong dream of mine.”

“The rich history of The White Tower has intrigued me, and the expansive backstory of the books gives the creative team the freedom to tell a fresh and imaginative story within the familiar world that was so meticulously crafted by Jordan in The Wheel of Time,” Oliva added.