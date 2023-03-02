Originally slated to come out this year, Telltale Games announced that The Wolf Among Us 2’s release date will be getting a delay.

Release date delays happen all the time, and this time is no exception. Telltale Games, the developers behind The Wolf Among Us 2, announced on their Twitter account that they are pushing back the game’s release date. To be specific, they said that they would “delay The Wolf Among Us 2 out of 2023.”

We’ve made the difficult decision to delay The Wolf Among Us 2 #TWAU2. To give more context, we spoke with IGN: https://t.co/afoCUHZwIy pic.twitter.com/KhrAfIrwYB — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) March 1, 2023

In his interview with IGN, Telltale Games CEO Jamie Ottilie explained that this release date delay is so that the developers can “avoid crunch”. Crunch, for those not familiar, is when the developers push themselves to the limits, doing continuous overtime to try and finish up a game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I’ve done [crunch], and I don’t want to do it again, and it’s not fair to ask it. You can’t plan a business around it. So yeah, part of it is about maintaining a healthy work culture. We don’t want to burn out our good people. It has been incredibly difficult to recruit the last two years between COVID and the labor markets and the growth in the games industry. So certainly, burning people out or grinding them down is the wrong thing to do long-term. It’s not how you build a business. And as an industry, we’re terrible about it. We burn our people out. We burn our best people out faster. And as an industry, if we’re going to continue to grow, we have to stop it. We just have to stop doing it and make better choices.

Ottilie also explained that they did not want to ship out an unfinished game. He said that “if we put this game out and it’s not ready, we’re going to get torn to shreds.” They want to ship out a game that they will be able to call “the best game we could have made.”

Although they did not give an exact release date, the game will likely come out in 2024. In the meantime, players can look forward to The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which will still come out this year.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.