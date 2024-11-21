The Los Angeles Chargers are staring down a potential AFC Wild Card bid in the 2024-25 NFL season. At 7-3 under head coach Jim Harbaugh, they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, with playoff hopes hanging in the wind.

The Chargers have molded their passing attack in recent weeks. Justin Herbert has reverted to top-10 form in his fifth NFL campaign and has built a budding chemistry with Ladd McConkey.

The rookie wideout hauled in six receptions on nine targets for 123 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, and he’ll have an opportunity to test his skill set against a Ravens pass defense that has surrendered the most yards and touchdowns to wide receivers. This looks to be the QB/WR duo that the Chargers will be going with soon.

That said, one can’t help but wonder if they missed an opportunity to add another pass-catching weapon at the trade deadline.

Chargers could've made a better push for Mike Williams

Los Angeles was tied to Mike Williams in the trade rumors, with a reunion seeming palpable for Bolts fans. Surprisingly, nothing ever took shape in terms of a deal, and the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately made a move to acquire Williams from the New York Jets for a 2025 fifth-round draft pick.

While Williams is already in his eighth season and far removed from being the seventh-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers, he still had the familiarity and skill set that could’ve benefitted Harbaugh’s offense. He’s also quite similar to Quentin Johnston, who could’ve gone to Williams for some veteran guidance.

Johnston has broken out in his second season since the Chargers drafted him at No. 21 in 2023. He's racked up 22 catches for 354 yards and six touchdowns while boasting 16.1 yards per catch. The 23-year-old has been a valuable weapon for Herbert on deep passes and red zone chances, but his overall consistency has proceeded to be a concern for the Chargers amid their playoff quest.

Other than a touchdown in his debut on November 10, Williams hasn’t been much of a factor yet for Pittsburgh. But that should be quickly resolved when the Steelers get more practice days following their Thursday Night Football appearance in Week 12.

Williams’ one catch for 32 yards from Russell Wilson was a flash of what the Chargers also could’ve gotten out of the 6-foot-4 playmaker.

Could the offense be exposed before the playoffs?

The Chargers certainly didn't make things easy on themselves in the 34-27 victory over the Bengals in Week 11. Despite a commanding 24-6 cushion at halftime, the Chargers defense couldn't prevent Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense from showing their best cards in the second half, completing three combined passing touchdowns to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Chargers strolled away with the victory, thanks to a 29-yard rushing touchdown from J.K. Dobbins with 18 seconds left in the game.

In situations like these, though, it's not always going to have the same result. The Chargers were fortunate enough to be up against a faulty Bengals defense.

This time. But when they face more balanced AFC contenders such as the Steelers or Ravens, it's not going to be as easy. Herbert and the offense are going to be hard-pressed to play an efficient game for four quarters and eliminate their streaky habits down the stretch. They are middle-of-the-pack in virtually every offense category, and it's clear that another offensive presence made them authoritative.

Alas, Los Angeles will continue to roll with McConkey and Johnston as their No. 1 and No. 2 receivers, who admittedly show a ton of resemblance to the franchise’s former WR tandem of Keenan Allen and Williams.