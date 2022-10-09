‘There’s a pot of gold there’: Brian Cashman addresses Aaron Judge’s free agency after 62-HR season

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman is fully aware that the organization is going to have to break the bank in order to re-sign Aaron Judge this offseason. After the Yankees failed to reach an agreement with the superstar slugger this offseason, Judge bet on himself and delivered with a 62-home run campaign, nearly winning the American League Triple Crown in the process. He played himself into a monster contract extension, and Cashman admitted as much when talking to ESPN on Sunday. When discussing Judge’s looming extension, Cashman stated that “there’s a pot of gold there” for the star outfielder.

“There’s a pot of gold there,” said Cashman in regards to Judge. “It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger.”

There may have been a tinge of regret in Cashman’s comments, and it wouldn’t be shocking if there was. In hindsight, the Yankees would have made out like bandits had they agreed to Judge’s reported seven-year, $210 million demands. Now, he’s due to make vastly more than that in his extension with the team, and the Yankees will have to decide whether to extend Judge’s deal into his late thirties or risk the wrath of the franchise should they let him walk.

Really, there’s only one option.

Aaron Judge set the tone with his 2022 campaign. The Yankees slugger broke the franchise and American League records with his 62 home runs, and slashed .311/.425/.686 with 131 RBI (tied with Pete Alons for MLB lead), 133 runs, 16 stolen bases, and 111 walks. He led all of baseball in total bases (391), home runs, slugging, OPS, walks and runs.