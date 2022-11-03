The memory of their lopsided loss to the Tennesee Titans on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season is still very fresh in the minds of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback was pretty direct when asked about his thoughts about Kansas City finally getting a chance this coming weekend to face off with Mike Vrabel’s crew.

“Last year we weren’t ready and they beat our a**,” Mahomes said. per Hayley Lewis of NBC. “This is a team that is a lot better than I think of a lot of people out in social media [think]. We know that it is a great football team coming to town so we have to play our best football.”

Patrick Mahomes is right that the Titans are a much more dangerous team than what it seems in the eyes of most people. Tennessee is one of the quietest 5-2 teams in recent memory, perhaps because several people have already counted the Titans out when Vrabel’s squad started the season with back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. But the Titans have regrouped and are resilient enough to string together five straight wins, heading into the showdown with the Chiefs.

It could be remembered that the Titans beat Kansas City last year, 27-3. Patrick Mahomes was swallowed in that game by the Titans’ defense as he went just 20-of-35 for 206 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception while also getting sacked four times for a loss of 31 yards. He also fumbled the ball twice and lost one of those to the Titans.

Coming off a Week 8 bye, the Chiefs should have all the energy they need to get their revenge against the Titans.