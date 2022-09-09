‘They couldn’t have cleaned up the dandelions?’: Derek Jeter’s hilarious reaction to seeing himself on baseball card for first time

A player’s first appearance on a baseball card is probably something they never forget. For New York Yankees legend and MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, the experience was no different. Only, Jeter remembers his first baseball card for another reason: his reaction to seeing himself on the card for the first time.

As Jeter prepares for a Hall of Fame Tribute night at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch had him recall his hilarious reaction to his first appearance on a baseball card.

Derek Jeter recalls the first time he saw himself on a baseball card: “I remember there were dandelions in the outfield grass on my high school field. I was like, ‘They couldn’t have cleaned up the dandelions?’” pic.twitter.com/EERn3R36h8 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 9, 2022

Derek Jeter, pictured on the baseball card as a high school player, was preparing for the 1992 MLB Draft at the time. His baseball card picture was taken at his high school outfield, which, as it turns out, was covered in dandelions.

The Yankees Hall of Famer’s first reaction was not how cool it was to fulfill a likely childhood dream of gracing a baseball card. No, Jeter’s first reaction was “they couldn’t have cleaned up the dandelions?” Hilarious!

Of course, most people would have been grateful to even just have a baseball card. But in a way, Derek Jeter knew he belonged there- and wanted to appear as professional as possible. The Yankees legend didn’t have time for any dandelions!

Even as a young player, Jeter still had the trademark attention to detail that made him one of the hardest workers in the game- and one of its most accomplished players.

But Derek Jeter will never forget his humble beginnings as a baseball player, playing on dandelion-infested outfields.