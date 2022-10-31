‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Detroit Pistons 128-114 on Sunday, weary legs, widespread early shooting struggles and their penchant for lackadaisical defense contributing to a second loss in as many days. Needless to say, going 0-2 against the lottery-bound Pistons and Charlotte Hornets isn’t exactly how the Warriors hoped to begin their first multi-game road trip of 2022-23.

Steve Kerr broke down his team’s biggest problem after the game, pointing to Golden State’s consistent lack of two-way connectivity. His team ranks 20th in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating following Sunday’s action.

The two-way feedback loop that’s been such a driving force behind the Warriors’ ongoing dynasty just hasn’t been there in the season’s early going. One of the reasons why? Golden State can’t stop sending foes to the charity stripe.

The Warriors are 27th in opponent’s free throw rate through the first seven games of the season, a mark that Jordan Poole suggested stems from the reigning champions’ re-acclimation to defending under a tighter whistle during the regular season.

“We’re trying not to foul. I think we take pride in playing physical defense,” he said. “Some of us are coming from playing physical defense at the end of last season, so we gotta figure out what’s the middle ground, try not to foul while still being aggressive.

“You see the level of physicality at the end of last season, and I think we got comfortable playing with that type of physicality. We gotta get back to I guess playing regular defense.”

Draymond Green agreed.

“It’s definitely different when you’re playing playoff basketball. It’s not necessarily that you get away with more, they just call it different,” he said. “The regular season, they call it a lot tighter, especially at the beginning of the year. I think we’re seeing a lot of that.”

Both Poole and Green insisted Golden State would get better at playing stout defense without fouling as the season continues. After Detroit went a whopping 34-of-38 at the line on Sunday, pretty much any improvement in that regard would be a major boon for the Warriors.