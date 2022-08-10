‘They’re making it difficult for us’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ QB competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with the rare three-player quarterback controversy as the 2022 season approaches. Mike Tomlin will have to decide between Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett as the team’s starter.

So far in training camp, Trubisky is leading the race to be QB1 at the start of the season. The free-agent signee has the most experience as a starter. Pickett is currently third on the depth chart, though Tomlin stressed that it isn’t something to worry about.

Pittsburgh’s head coach has plenty of praise for all three of the QBs. According to Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, Tomlin loves all the options he has and said they are making the choice tough because of how well they are each doing.

“They’re making it difficult for us…It’s tough to manage three capable guys, but they’re forcing us to do it because they’re making the necessary plays,” Tomlin said, via CBS Sports. He explained what each QB is excelling at during Steelers training camp. “Mitch’s silver bullet, if you will, is his fluidity and mobility. He’s a really good athlete. Rudolph throws a really good deep ball. (Pickett) has been Steady Eddie…I don’t think you can get him in an environment where he gets flustered…We saw that at Pitt and it’s been the same.”

The Steelers are looking to get back to the postseason in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. The three options they have to replace him will be thrust into a massive role with equally massive expectations.