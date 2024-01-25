Explore Thibaut Courtois' opulent off-field pursuits with his latest £350,000 custom-built Porsche 992 GT3 RS, joining a supercar fleet.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, known for his love of luxury cars, has recently added a custom-built Porsche 992 GT3 RS to his impressive collection, spending a staggering £350,000 on this high-performance masterpiece. The Belgian international, already the owner of a Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Roma, and Mercedes AMG G63, has elevated his off-field career as a petrolhead with this latest addition.

Courtois, a two-time Premier League winner and a key figure in Real Madrid's recent successes, patiently awaited the delivery of his Porsche for two years. The “basic” model came with a price tag of £212,000, but the goalkeeper spared no expense, shelling out an additional £137,000 on optional extras to customize it to his exact specifications. The result is a champagne gold-painted beast that recently turned heads at a Real Madrid training session.

With a top speed of 198mph and the capability to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.14 seconds, Courtois' new Porsche is a true speed demon. The goalkeeper's dedication to his passion for cars is further evident as he invested in this remarkable vehicle and established the Formula 4 team TC Racing last year, showcasing his commitment to the world of motorsports.

Courtois delivered the Porsche to his Spanish residence from the Porsche Centre Brussels in Belgium, complete with his signature painted on a door sill. Car enthusiasts and experts alike have praised the acquisition, with car website KRN Speed declaring it “more delicious than Belgian chocolate” and highlighting the uniqueness of this specially commissioned 3 RS.

As Courtois continues to impress on the football field, his off-field endeavors, especially his luxury car collection, remain fascinating for fans and fellow players alike. The goalkeeper's latest addition to his garage reinforces his status as a top-tier footballer and a true connoisseur of automotive excellence.