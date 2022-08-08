‘This generation is some goons!’: Kendrick Perkins blasts Kevin Durant for Nets trade ultimatum

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins couldn’t believe the alleged trade ultimatum Kevin Durant gave the Brooklyn Nets.

In case you missed it, it was revealed on Monday that Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai and asked to choose whether to trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. As Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, Durant informed Tsai that “he does not have faith in the Nets’ direction.”

That basically means the Nets can keep Durant if they fire both Nash and Marks. However, it also shows that KD is not open to discussions and will only stay if the two are gone.

Perkins, for his part, called it a “goon” move as he blasted his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate for the trade ultimatum.

“So let’s get this straight… KD requests a trade the day after the draft, all the shit hits the fan and a month later he doubles up and calls for the jobs of the GM and the Coach?” Perkins said.

“This generation is some goons! Carry on…”

Considering that the Nets have done most of, if not everything Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted, it definitely seems unfair he’s only blaming Steve Nash and Sean Marks. Not to mention that he has basically remained mum about Irving’s role in all the chaos that ensued in Brooklyn due to his COVID-19 vaccine stance.

Of course it is unknown how much is true with the rumored Durant trade ultimatum. But regardless, as Kendrick Perkins suggested, it’s not a good look for the superstar forward.

It remains to be seen what the Nets will do with KD. They did express their desire to move him after his trade request, but only at the right price. The general expectation was Brooklyn could convince him to play if they don’t get the offer they want; unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case now.