There’s no question Ja Morant is has become one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. He’s must-see TV and that continued on Thursday.

In the Memphis Grizzlies preseason win over the Detroit Pistons, Ja Morant had a spectacular play in which he picked the pocket of Bojan Bogdanovic, dribbled length of the court, evaded Pistons defenders with a nifty behind the back dribble and threw down a thunderous two-handed slam.

The dunk is only the latest in a long-line of highlight reel plays from Morant. Since he came into the league, Morant has wowed NBA audiences with his insane athleticism and jaw-dropping dunks. He hits defenders with an incredible burst of speed and then skies high above the rim to slam one down.

Those slam dunks are part of what make Morant one of the top rising stars in the NBA, but his game is much more than just throw-downs. He took an incredible leap this past season upping his scoring average from 19.1 points per game to 27.4 points. He pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game and dished out 6.7 assists. He shot 49.3 percent from the field.

Morant was limited, however, to only 57 games and he missed the Grizzlies last three playoff games in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. In the playoff games he did suit up for, he was phenomenal. He had a 47 point game win a Grizzlies win in Game 2 against the Warriors as they evened the series 1-1. He had multiple playoff games with double-digits in assists.

The Grizzlies are primed to be an elite team in the West this season and Morant will surely be leading the way.