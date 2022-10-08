‘This is what you want’ Pete Alonso hypes up Jacob deGrom ahead of Mets do-or-die Game 2

With their backs against the wall, the New York Mets are turning to ace Jacob deGrom. Max Scherzer labored in the team’s 7-1 Game 1 loss of the NL Wild Card Series. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso revealed his honest thoughts on deGrom getting the ball in Game 2 with the season on the line, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“This is what you want,” Alonso said. “Jacob deGrom in the playoffs.”

There aren’t many people who would disagree with Alonso. Jacob deDegrom has been one of the best pitchers in the sport over the past few years when healthy. But health has been a major concern for the right-hander.

However, deGrom has struggled as of late.

It should be noted that that deGrom’s version of “struggling” is still rather impressive pitching. But the Mets’ star pitcher has allowed at least 3 runs in each of his past 4 starts. On September 24th, Jacob deGrom surrendered 5 earned runs against a lackluster Oakland Atheltics lineup.

So is there reason to be concerned?

No. Pete Alonso said it best. The Mets want their best pitcher on the mound with the season on the line. They are confident he will give them an opportunity to win.

The one issue worth keeping an eye on is Jacob deGrom’s finger. He’s been dealing with blister issues which could lead to a lack of command. However, it is difficult to imagine a blister holding deGrom back in such a pivotal game.

deGrom and Alonso will look to lead the Mets to a Game 2 win over the San Diego Padres.