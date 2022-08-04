‘This s**t ain’t easy’: Kliff Kingsbury’s brutally honest quote about Kyler Murray raises eyebrows

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Arizona Cardinals — especially for star quarterback Kyler Murray.

Even what was supposed to be good news has turned into embarrassing moments in the desert. Take Murray’s massive $230.5 million extension, for example. After the Cards inked their franchise QB to a massive contract extension, it was reported that Arizona added a peculiar clause that required Murray to independently study for at least four hours per week. After that news went viral, the Cardinals reluctantly took out the clause.

With that drama now in the rearview mirror, is it safe to assume that Murray and the Cardinals have completely smoothed things over? Maybe not.

The latest bump in the road doesn’t concern the Cards’ front office. Instead, it’s between Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Prior to Kyler Murray testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Kingsbury gave his starting quarterback something to add to his resumé: play-calling duties.

Why did Kingsbury allow Murray to call plays?

“I just wanted him to know that, ‘Hey, this shit ain’t easy,'” Kingsbury told ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I’m calling it in there. I’m like, ‘Alright, go ahead big dog.'”

That is quite the quote from a head coach who is tied to his franchise quarterback for the next five seasons.

Whether that’s a dig at his signal-caller or just some good-natured ribbing, the Cardinals clearly have some work to do on their communication and mending of relationships inside the organization.

We’ll find out soon if any of the offseason drama spills into the season.