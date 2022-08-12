‘This thing is becoming a free for all’: Deion Sanders rips Pro Football Hall of Fame for lowering standards

Deion Sanders isn’t happy about the state of the NFL Hall of Fame. He believes it has lowered its standard for greatness. The former superstar shared his brutally honest thoughts on the diminishing standards of the Hall of Fame, per TMZ.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more,” Sanders said. “This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It’s people that changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer. My (Hall of Fame) jacket’s gotta be a different color. There needs to be a starting 11. There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.”

The Athletic NFL and Dov Kleiman shared another quote from Deion Sanders discussing his NFL Hall of Fame stance.

“I love it (Hall of Fame), I respect it, I admire it. I think all of the guys that were inducted definitely are deserving.”

So he isn’t necessarily calling out certain players.

However, he followed that by explaining his different color Hall of Fame jacket belief. In other words, he thinks there should be a difference displayed by the NFL Hall of Fame between the all-time greats and fringe elects.

Deion Sanders, who is never shy about sharing his opinion on any football-related matter, has a point. There are players who were clearly on another level and reached incredible heights. But in the end, fans of the game know which players stood out above the rest. People are well aware that Sanders possessed special talent on the field.

Deion Sanders’ comments on the NFL Hall of Fame are bound to spark debates on the issue.