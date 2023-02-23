There has been a lot of turnover on the Carolina Panthers coaching staff early on this offseason, and it’s clear that there is going to be some turnover on their roster as well. One spot that seems destined to have some new faces on the roster in 2023 is the quarterback position, and new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown isn’t holding anything back when it comes to discussing the position moving forward.

Brown will be taking over Carolian’s offense after spending three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, and he knows how important it is to have a good quarterback leading the way. With a combination of Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker, and Sam Darnold under center, the Panthers did not have a good quarterback in 2022. In 2023, Brown’s request is simple; he wants to work with a good quarterback.

Via Andrew Siciliano:

“Reporter: What kind of quarterback would you like here? Thomas Brown: ‘A really good one.'”

If this isn’t a shot at the guys who played quarterback for the Panthers last season then I don’t know what is. It’s no secret that nobody was productive at the quarterback position for Carolina last season, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Panthers don’t intend on running it back with the same cast of characters they had last season.

Carolina will have options to find a new quarterback this offseason, particularly in the draft, where they have the ninth overall pick. But it was very obvious that the Mayfield/Walker/Darnold experiment didn’t pan out last season, and Brown isn’t going to allow for that to happen again in 2023. As a result, it will be worth keeping an eye on who the Panthers end up bringing in to fill the quarterback position for next season.