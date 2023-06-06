It's relatively easy to be a “movie critic” in 2023. Everyone can access the internet and start a blog should they want. And while Thor: Love and Thunder was somewhat divisive among MCU fans, the toughest critics were a group of eight-year-olds that Chris Hemsworth knows.

Speaking to GQ for a new profile interview, Hemsworth revealed that his kids' friends were weighing in on Thor: Love and Thunder.

“It's a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren't as good,” Hemsworth recalled.

He continued, “I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

However, Hemsworth isn't above admitting that some of the criticisms may be valid — or at least reflecting on what caused some of those issues.

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” he said.

After a brief pause, Hemsworth acknowledged his own bias being the star of the Thor series and all: “It's always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it's always a ride. But you just don't know how people are going to respond.”

Thor: Love and Thunder was the latest adventure in the titular hero's MCU journey. Hemsworth returned alongside Tessa Thompson to take on Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Natalie Portman also made her triumphant return to the MCU as Jane Foster and gained powers to become the Mighty Thor. Taika Waititi returned after directing Thor: Ragnarok and also appeared in the film as Korg.

After Ragnarok's warm reception from critics, Love and Thunder was not looked on as favorably — holding a 63% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Should a fifth Thor movie happen, you can assume that Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi will go back to the drawing board to regain the magic of the third film.