Taika Waititi found Next Goal Wins to be a sort of homecoming after doing his two Thor films and the Oscar-winnning Jojo Rabbit.

Next Goal Wins brought Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi away from home. And he's glad to be back.

A sort of homecoming

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, Waititi revealed that he had “no plans” of making a sports film before Next Goal Wins. But the idea of having Pacific Islanders on screen was a big draw to him.

Taika Waititi tells us how a big draw for making ‘NEXT GOAL WINS’ was getting to see Pacific Islanders on screen. “I’ve been away from home making Thor and Jojo Rabbit, and I just missed home. I’d been around too many Europeans!” pic.twitter.com/YBPRqHbJ2a — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 29, 2023

“I've been away from home making Thor and Jojo Rabbit, and I just missed home,” Waititi said. “I'd been around too many Europeans!”

Next Goal Wins chronicles the story of the American Samoa football team — one of the worst football clubs ever. Michael Fassbender plays Thomas Rongen, a football coach assigned with coaching the team to one goal (to score one goal).

The film premiered at this year's TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) on September 10 and was released on November 17.

It was a different kind of film for Waititi, at least with its subject matter. He previously directed Eagle vs Shark, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

In 2017, Waititi's career took a turn when he directed Thor: Ragnarok. The threequel effectively saved the franchise with its new tone and stylistic panache and grossed over $860 million worldwide. He returned for the sequel, Love and Thunder, which made $760 million, but doesn't appear to be returning for the fifth film.

Between his Thor films, Taika Waititi made the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit. The film won Waititi a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and was nominated for five more — including Best Picture.