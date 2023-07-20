One of the coolest parts of Thor: Love and Thunder was that Chris Hemsworth got to act on-screen with his real-life daughter, India.

At the end of the fourth Thor film, Hemsworth's titular hero shares moments with the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), Love (played by India), whom he adopts after her father's death.

“You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing,” Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight about his daughter's role in the latest Thor film.

He continued, “I said, ‘Oh, do you want to do some dialogue in the film?' And she's like, ‘Yeah, cool!' And she was a pro and loved it.”

However, Hemsworth doesn't want his daughter to go to Hollywood full-time now necessarily. “But I want her to have a childhood,” he confessed, “and I think so does she.”

Things could change in the future post-Thor, as he said that “if she's keen to do more things,” he's game. In the meantime, he wants her to take it slow.

“But I said, ‘There's plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid,” Hemsworth said. “Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.”

Thor: Love and Thunder was the fourth installment in the Hemsworth-led series. Natalie Portman made her return to the franchise and teamed up with Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie to take on Gorr the God Butcher. Hemsworth has since hosted a series called Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and reprised the role of Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 from Sam Hargrave.