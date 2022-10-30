Mike Zimmer is no longer around to help the Minnesota Vikings, as he was fired by the team back in January following an 8-9 finish in the 2021 NFL season. That was not really that too long ago, so memories of him running the Vikings are still fresh in the minds of some Minnesota players, including cornerback Cameron Dantzler.

However, Dantzler doesn’t have glowing things to say about Zimmer. In a story he told to Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Dantzler said that Zimmer became cold on him because apparently he doesn’t speak to guys who can’t play because of injuries.

The head coach’s response? Per Dantzler? “I don’t talk to guys who are hurt.” “I’m like, ‘Whoa. OK.’ Those words came out of his mouth,” Dantzler says. “I’m an outgoing person. People like my personality. I bring joy to the room. I don’t know. He’s an old school type of guy. He wasn’t feeling it.”

Dantzler, who was selected by the Vikings in the third round (89th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, played 14 games in the 2021 NFL season and came up with an interception and eight passes defended.

Well, at least Dantzler will not have to deal with Zimmer anymore, and it seems it’s working out just fine for him. While he has yet to record an interception this season, Dantzler has favorable grades from Pro Football Focus while playing for first-year Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who, unlike Zimmer, is more known for his offensive prowess from the sidelines than for his defensive planning acumen.