Several students from North Carolina A&T made history as the 2023 recipients of the Astronaut Scholarship. Kristi Barnes, Breyana Robinson, and Maya Odom made news headlines for earning a $15,000 scholarship that helps those in pursuit of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.
This is the first time in HBCU history that more than one student won the award at the same time, per Star Connor of WXII 12.
“It’s very empowering to see Black women in their respective fields be a part of this cohort,” said Barnes, a chemical engineering student. “I’m just really proud to be making history there.”
The Astronaut Scholarship was first established in 1984 by the crew members of the Mercury 7. Those members were apart of the Mercury program, NASA’s first attempt to put human astronauts into space. They were first selected in 1959, but it wasn’t until 1962 that John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth as he circled the planet three times.
The award winners at North Carolina A&T recognized the spectacle of the occasion.
“I was thankful to get the scholarship,” said Maya Odom, an aspiring computer engineer. “I didn’t really know the gravity of it until the scout really told me that this was the first time an HBCU ever had more than one scholar, or that there were three of us who got the scholarship.”
“To be able to win this award, it was surreal,” said animal science major and future veterinarian Breyana Robinson. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It definitely helps me towards my goals because I want to go to vet school. I want to go to grad school.”
These kinds of stories are becoming more commonplace for North Carolina A&T as the school keeps expanding. At the start of the 2023-24 school year, NCAT administration reported that more than 13,800 students enrolled into the university. The population increased by about 400 from last year.
“The ongoing expansion of our university is providing outstanding educational opportunities for high-achieving students who increasingly seek admission to the university,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. “Forty-thousand students sought admission to A&T this year, continuing a growth in applications that is among the strongest of any traditional university in America. We will continue to plan for and invest in critical systems, such as university housing, classroom spaces, and campus safety, to accommodate growth in enrollment, academic programs, research, and personnel.”
North Carolina A&T and Fayetteville State remain as outliers among North Carolina and national institutions in terms of growing populations. While other universities are experiencing student enrollment declines, these two HBCUs continue to show steady growth over the decade.
Much of the sustained growth can be attributed to the university’s ability to both retain students and accept incoming freshmen and transfers. From 2012 to 2022, North Carolina A&T’s student population grew by nearly 3,000, while Fayetteville State’s expanded by a little over 700.