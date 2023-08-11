Three North Carolina Central football alumni will be inducted into the institution's Athletics Hall-of-Fame, per a statement by the university's athletics department on Friday. Out of the nine inductees across a multitude of sports, the Eagles will induct Malcolm Bell, Carl Jones, and Ryan Smith into the Hall-of-Fame this season.

Malcolm Bell led NCCU to three consecutive MEAC championships as starting quarterback from 2014 to 2016 as well as an appearance in the 2016 Celebration Bowl. With an impressive 24-10 record, he showcased outstanding performances each season: 9-3 in 2016, 8-3 in 2015, 6-3 in 2014, and 1-1 in 2013. He was also recognized as All-MEAC Second Team in 2014, All-MEAC Third Team in 2015, and All-MEAC First Team in 2016.

Bell ranks second in passing (6,340 yards), second in total offense (7,844 yards), and 13th in rushing (1,504 yards) among the university's top career leaders. Additionally, he holds the school record for career completion percentage at an impressive 56.6% (512-of-905). As a dual-threat quarterback, Bell recorded a total of 62 touchdowns – 20 rushing and 42 passing. He also made history as the first Eagle to surpass 1,000 rushing yards and 6,000 passing yards in a career.

With Carl Jones at Center, the Eagles had an impressive record of 26-13 and won three consecutive MEAC championships (2014, 2015, 2016). He played center in 39 games, including 37 straight starts. Throughout the three championship seasons, he only allowed two sacks in 2,217 plays. He was selected as the league's top center and named to the All-MEAC First Team twice (2015 & 2016). He even made it to the AFCA All-America Second Team, becoming NCCU's first American Football Coaches Association All-American in 20 years.

He was also recognized as an SBN Black College All-American, BOXTOROW All-American, and part of the Black College Sports Page “Baad Team” of Black College All-Americans (First Team). Not to mention, he was one of the 24 college football players chosen for the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, one of the most prestigious honors off the field in college football.

Ryan Smith made history at North Carolina Central, breaking the career record for solo tackles (168) and kickoff return yard average (28.1). He also ranked sixth in tackles (263) and tied for 11th in passes defended (31, including 7 interceptions and 24 pass breakups) among NCCU career leaders. Throughout his college career from 2012-2015, he played in 45 games, starting in 42 of them. In his senior year, he was recognized as All-MEAC Second Team for his skills as a defensive back and return specialist. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he went on to play five seasons with the team (2016-2021). He then became the first NCCU Eagle to be part of a Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Smith, Jones, and Bell will be inducted into the North Carolina Central Athletics Hall of Fame prior to the Campbell University game on September 30th.