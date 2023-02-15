AJ Styles is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of this generation. Styles has made a name for himself and left an impact in every promotion he’s been a part of. He is one of, if not the greatest, superstars in TNA Impact history. Styles was one of the pillars of Ring of Honor and helped build that company from the ground up. He had a legendary run in NJPW, holding the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice and leading the Bullet Club. He’s only been in WWE for seven years, but he already put together a Hall of Fame resume.

AJ Styles is one of the most gifted in-ring wrestlers the world has ever seen. He is as reliable as they come and will bring the best out of everybody. If WWE needs a star to put over young talent, Styles is their guy. If WWE needs somebody to go on a year-long world title run, Styles is their guy. There are not many superstars like Styles, and that’s why WWE needs to treat him right when he returns from injury.

AJ Styles didn’t have much going for him in 2022. He had feuds with Edge and The Judgement Day, was thrown into the United States Championship picture for a bit, and then reformed The O.C. with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before breaking his ankle in December. Whether he returns before or after WrestleMania, here are three possible directions for AJ Styles when he returns from injury.

Back to Teaming with The O.C.

This is the most boring option, to be honest. I have nothing against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but The O.C. can be pretty dull. Their work in WWE is nothing compared to their work in other promotions. WWE needs to give a new direction for The O.C. because it’s been the same story for years. Even during their first run in the company, they didn’t do anything interesting. They haven’t been back long, but nothing has changed since their first run.

One idea I have is WWE should introduce a trios championship. If they do this, The O.C. can compete for those. I understand the last thing WWE needs is another set of titles, but at least this would give The O.C. a solid direction. Plus, they can feud with the Bloodline, The Judgement Day, and The Hurt Business for the belts. Those would be some incredible matches.

Competing for Mid-card Championships

Similar to what he was doing in the middle of 2022, AJ Styles can go back to competing for mid-card championships. Since taking over creative, Triple H has made it a point to make the Intercontinental and United States Championships feel important again. AJ Styles would be the perfect superstar to elevate either championship. Although Austin Theory and Gunther are doing a great job carrying those belts, Styles would have a phenomenal run as champion, no pun intended. Styles has won the United States Championship three times and the Intercontinental Championship once, but those reigns were pretty forgettable. If AJ Styles won a mid-card championship in 2023, it would be more important than all those reigns combined. It wouldn’t be my first option, but having Styles compete in the mid-card and put on incredible matches with solidified stars and young up-and-comers would be too sweet.

Goes on Another World Championship Run

Let’s be honest: we’re long overdue for an AJ Styles world championship run. It’s been over five years since AJ Styles last held the WWE Championship, and that needs to change in 2023. After WrestleMania, we should better understand what WWE will do with the WWE and Universal Championships. Whether WWE decides to split them up or not, AJ Styles should jump right back into the main event picture.

Styles has held the WWE Championship twice, and neither reign was shorter than 140 days. If Styles wins a world championship this year or next, he must have a lengthy reign. Styles is 45 years old, so he doesn’t have many years left in the tank. WWE needs to take advantage of AJ Styles before he rides into the sunset. It will be a missed opportunity if we don’t see Styles competing against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and other main eventers in world championship matches. Even at 45, I’d trust AJ Styles to represent the company as a world champion.

Those are the three possible directions for AJ Styles when he returns from injury. Whether we see AJ Styles return before or after WrestleMania, I hope WWE throws him back into the main event picture where he belongs. The time is ticking on how much time Styles has left in the ring, and WWE has no time to waste.

