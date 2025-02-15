Finishing at the bottom of the NBA standings is rarely ideal for fans, but this year, it could mean a shot at landing Duke’s standout freshman, Cooper Flagg. However, NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes a team outside the lottery should make a bold move. He suggests the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of the league’s top contenders, should go all-in to acquire the talented forward.

“What are they [Thunder] gonna do with all these picks,” Simmons remarked during his podcast. “Could this be the year that they take that seventh, eighth, ninth Philly pick if that’s the pick, add like eight picks to it and just say, ‘Give us Cooper Flagg. Here’s the all-time motherload of picks.’”

Simmons highlighted on his podcast that Flagg’s rookie deal adds to his appeal for the Thunder, as they wouldn’t have to allocate $30-40 million annually until his fifth year. With contract extensions for Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren on the horizon, taking a big swing to acquire Flagg could be a smart financial play for Oklahoma City.

Cooper Flagg leading Duke Basketball

Flagg is dominating for the Blue Devils, leading the team in all five major statistical categories while emerging as the favorite for National Player of the Year. Adding him to an already elite Thunder squad led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would instantly elevate their championship aspirations.

The 6-foot-9, 205-pound freshman is putting up 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and four assists per game while contributing defensively with 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. He's shooting efficiently across the board—61.9% at the rim, 42.1% on non-rim twos, 81.4% from the free-throw line, and 37% from three on 3.8 attempts per game.

Flagg has been a monster on both ends, grabbing 5.9% of available offensive boards and 20.5% on defense while adding a 3% steal rate and 4.2% block rate. Offensively, he creates his own shot on 54.1% of his makes and sets up teammates for 25.3% of their field goals when he's on the floor.

Flagg's accolades so far

Cooper Flagg enters the NBA Draft as one of the most accomplished prospects in recent memory. He led Montverde Academy to a flawless 33-0 season and a 2024 Chipotle High School Nationals Championship. That dominant squad features four projected first-round picks: Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeeley, and Asa Newell.

The 18-year-old earned multiple prestigious honors last season, including the 2023-24 Gatorade National Player of the Year and Naismith National Player of the Year. He also secured a spot as a McDonald's All-American.

The Duke basketball super rookie added to his accolades by winning a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, where he earned a spot on the All-Star Five. He also stood out as the only non-professional player named to the 2024 USA Men's Junior National Select Team.

The Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, and Charlotte Hornets currently have the best odds of securing the No. 1 pick heading into NBA All-Star weekend. However, the draft order remains uncertain until the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery determines the final selection.