Oklahoma City Thunder's second-year guard Cason Wallace discussed his welcome to the league moment featuring All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during his media availability before Friday night's Rising Star Challenge at All-Star Weekend. After Wallace watched the Minnesota Timberwolves snap the Thunder's seven-game win streak, the second-year guard revealed his welcome to the league moment.

For Wallace, that moment came not during his rookie season, which is the case for most, but during training camp against All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“In training camp, I had to play one-on-one against Shai, and he picked the spot wherever he wanted to go,” Wallace said. “And later on I found out that he likes the midrange-post, and yeah, he fried me. I was in there. I had a lot of pride and all that. I was like, ‘It's not going down like that,' [and] it definitely went down like that. It was a lot to nothing.”

Wallace has improved his numbers from his rookie season for the Thunder. He's averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals — which is an improvement in all four statistical categories. However, Wallace suffered a right shoulder strain and was ruled out of Thursday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Thunder's Cason Wallace is also ruled out for Friday's Rising Star Challenge on Friday but is in town for the weekend's festivities. The Thunder will be well-represented in Sunday's All-Star Game by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and starting forward Jalen Williams.

Lu Dort opens up about the Thunder's growth in 2024-25

After the Thunder's 116-101 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday, Lu Dort reflected on his team's growth this season. The team's longest-tenured player discussed how far the Thunder have come from the rebuilding team they once were.

However, Dort believes the top-seeded team in the Western Conference can be better between now and the end of the regular season.

“We're doing good, you know. Still got a lot of room to improve, but we're OK with where we're at right now,” Dort said. “We'll keep on getting better. There's a lot of season left. From where we were at a couple of years ago, myself, being on this team for six years now, I'm happy with where we're at.”

The Thunder's 15-point loss to the Timberwolves is the largest loss of the regular season. However, it was an ideal test for a team that's leading the Western Conference with championship aspirations. It also came before an ideal break for Dort and the Thunder.