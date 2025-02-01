As the Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for their four-game homestand, starting against the Sacramento Kings, injured forward Chet Holmgren is making significant progress in his recovery from a pelvic injury. After a brief two-game road trip, topped by a 116-109 Thunder loss to the Golden State Warriors, Holmgren joined Oklahoma City during a team shootaround ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Holmgren was seen running up and down the floor with his teammates, and in one video clip, threw down a dunk, per the Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

There's no word if Holmgren is ahead of schedule but he is slated to make his return either before the All-Star break or after the 2025 All-Star Game, which is when he's most likely to be back in uniform. This is the second significant step in his recovery process. Holmgren made his first big step earlier this month, joining Oklahoma City amid its 15-game win streak in January.

Thunder's Chet Holmgren made his last appearance in a 127-116 loss against the Warriors, where he suffered the injury. Chet has played in only ten games this season while averaging 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 2.0 assists in 2024-25. The Thunder will host the Kings without All-Star Jalen Williams (right sprained wrist) on Saturday.

Jalen Williams' ‘blessed' take for himself, Thunder

Thunder forward Jalen Williams has evolved into an All-Star, a well-deserved honor for the 23-year-old forward who's only strived to improve his game every season.

“Expectations are good. I think the inverse of that is nobody expects anything from you. Then, that kind of sucks,” Williams said. “So, I take that as a blessing. I'm not really worried about what other people expect from me. I have a lot of the perspective. I know I'm in my third year. So, it's one of those things, I'm constantly searching how to get better.”

It's an approach that's led to vast growth for Williams and the Thunder.

“I always say in our exit meeting, above everything else, I want to look back on the year, and think about how much better did I get each game, and how much better I get throughout the year,” Williams added. “So, I think I do a good job of keeping perspective of it. I don't really care about a lot of the outside noise that's going on.”

Without Williams, the Thunder will begin their four-game homestand against the Kings at the Paycom Center.