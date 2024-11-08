Former Oklahoma City Thunder player Dion Waiters joined Scoop “B” Robinson's podcast to look back at the team's blown 3-1 lead to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Playoffs. The Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook-led Thunder looked to send the 73-9 Warriors home and set up a 2012 NBA Finals rematch of sorts with LeBron James, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the start of his second stint with the team.

The Dubs staged an epic comeback that included a historic game six by Klay Thompson and the Thunder ultimately fell in seven games and Kevin Durant joined the Warriors two months later in free agency. Per Dion Waiters, the team's chemistry wasn't where it needed to be and that precluded them from truly locking in to win the series.

“From the outside looking in, you’d think it’s one way until you get there and it’s not what it really seems to be like. Guys got along, but from afar, you’d think guys were closer than they actually were, and then when you get there, you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ We should have gone to the Finals, though. We were up 3-1, and I hate talking about it, but OKC was a lot of tension, a lot going on, bro,” Waiters said on the podcast.

He added, “OKC was a lot. It was a lot going on, a lot of different, I want to say, hidden agendas. It was just a lot of tension, that’s all.”

Waiters was very complimentary of both Durant and Russell Westbrook, who he say taught him professionalism while he was with the team.

“Being around Russ and KD, I learned professionalism. Russ was always the first one there, no matter what—whether it was workouts, practice, whatever. His work ethic was unmatched. KD, too. They set the standard for hard work.”