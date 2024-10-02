The Oklahoma City Thunder made a big splash with the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023-24 NBA season, as the Thunder traded for Gordon Hayward. However, the move didn't pan out the way that Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti or fans envisioned it. Following Hayward's retirement, he told Jared Weiss of The Athletic about his opinion of Oklahoma City trading for him, all for them not to utilize him.

“Now, on their end, (I) totally get it,” Hayward said. “They’re the top team in the West; they’re rolling. You don’t want to jeopardize that chemistry and teamwork that they have, and you’re adding a guy who would potentially change that. I’m a guy that doesn’t necessarily need to have the ball, but I would be a bigger piece. You’re not just adding somebody who’s a spot shooter.”

Hayward had a solid career, making the all-star team once and averaging 15.2 points over his 14-year career. The NBA journeyman made his impact on a below-average Hornets team for four seasons. After being traded to the Thunder, they already had their young core intact. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren made up their Big 3, in addition to head coach Mark Daigneault.

Why was Gordon Hayward unhappy with the Thunder?

Although the Thunder had the No. 1 seed, they stuck with the same rotations before Hayward arrived. The former all-star only averaged 17.2 minutes per game, his lowest since his rookie season. Also, Hayward is someone who can truly be a playmaker at that guard/forward position.

His ability to attack the basket, shoot off the dribble, and run an offense is something that could've taken pressure off of the young guys. Players like Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams wouldn't have to worry about being facilitators and playmakers all the time. Even though Hayward was frustrated with his role on the Thunder, he kept things in perspective and showed no hard feelings toward his former team.

“That’s not what I was told I was going to be either,” Hayward said. “I was never told that I was going to just come in and sit in the corner. So I get it from their end. I could have helped, I truly believed I could have helped, but no ill will toward them at all. I think they’re going to be good. You see a lot of young Boston in them with the talent that they have. I wish them the best.”

As Hayward heads into retirement, the Thunder are looking to leap from regular season success to playoff success in the 2024-25 NBA season.