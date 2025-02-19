Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams made his first appearance at the All-Star Game this year and gave his honest opinion about its new tournament-style format. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared his only gripe about the 2025 All-Star Game, Williams shared his during media availability postgame.

Williams thought the NBA’s new format was a success from a competitive standpoint. However, the presentation of the star-studded event and the pauses between games and during games wasn’t ideal.

“It was fun. It looked like we competed a little bit. I don’t know. I have mixed feelings about it,” Williams said. “It was a little quick. So, I would have liked to be out there a little longer. But I think that’s just me wanting to play basketball, but I definitely thought that one had a little more juice for it.”

Jalen Williams finished with two points, one assist, one block, and one steal in seven minutes in a 41-32 loss against his Thunder All-Star teammate Gilgeous-Alexander and Team Chuck’s global superstars. Williams played for Kenny’s Young Stars. Team Shaq’s OG’s beat SGA and Team Chuck 41-25.

2025 marks the first year the NBA’s All-Star Game has featured four teams of eight players who face off in three games. The first team to score 40+ points advanced to the final round.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s less than ‘ideal’ take on All-Star Game

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t hold back in his take on the new All-Star Game format. After Gilgeous-Alexander debuted his new sneakers at All-Star weekend, he gave his two cents on the league’s debut of its new tournament-style format.

Gilgeous-Alexander shared one complaint about the All-Star Game.

“The breaks weren’t ideal. I would rather play without breaks, but I had fun nonetheless,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I feel like it was a little more towards the competitive tonight — which is a good feeling, a step in the right direction. I guess it’s up to the guys that handle all that stuff to figure out what’s next and how to make it more and more interesting.

“And hopefully, we get there one day. But, I’m glad it’s not my job to figure that stuff out, and I’m excited for the second half of the season,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 attempts in a 41-32 win against Kenny’s Young Stars. Then, he finished with four points, two rebounds, and one assist in a 41-25 loss against Shaq’s OGs in the final.