Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams returned from a wrist injury in Wednesday's 140-109 blowout win against the Phoenix before leading his team to a 121-109 win against the Toronto Raptors. Williams scored a team-high 27 points on 9-of-19 attempts from the floor but went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line as the first-year All-Star continues to improve in that facet of the game.

After the win, Williams discussed how the hard work is translating onto the floor during Thunder games.

“It's just something I've been practicing. I wouldn't even say the trying to get fouled aspect of it,” Williams said. “I think a lot of it was making those and ones anyway. So, that felt good. Just to get out there, and do that. It's something I've been getting better and better at, too. It kind of got stunted a little bit because I missed a couple of games. Maybe like five, six games before that, I'd been going to the line like seven times a game.

“So, it's just something I'm figuring out. I think the biggest thing was just trying to make the shots, and then from there, the and-one is like a cherry on top. So, that's something I've been working on. [I've] continued to try to get better at it. The tape on my hand wasn't really helping but it worked out today.”

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams' on his increased free-throws

Despite the minor setback in his right wrist injury, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams continues to work on his craft that's led to an increase in his free-throw attempts per game. As the Thunder prepare to take on the Grizzlies on the road, Williams will look to continue making more trips to the charity stripe.

“Before I messed up my wrist, I was doing a lot of bumps, and getting to the point of still finishing them. And that's something I added to my pregame routine,” Williams said. “Over the course of the season, it's just one of those things you can get better and better at because you're still working out all the time. So, any time that I had extra time to do it, it was something I was doing. And then, I've been able to work on it with my left hand since I've been out with my right.”

Williams and the Thunder will look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Grizzlies on Saturday.