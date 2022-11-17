Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a problem. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard nearly singlehandedly defeated the Washington Wizards Thursday night, as he scored 42 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer that gave his team the 121-120 victory. Thunder forward Lu Dort was just as mesmerized as anybody by the incredible string of performances from Gilgeous-Alexander, even saying that he feels pity for defenders assigned to cover his teammate.

“I feel bad for the dudes we go against that gotta guard Shai, Lu Dort said during the postgame press conference. “He’s just got a full package.”

Based on how Gilgeous-Alexander has shot the ball over the past number of games, it’s going to take quite a defensive performance to check him. Over the last six Thunder games, Gilgeous-Alexander has put up an average of 34.7 points on 56.1 percent shooting from the field. He is not even taking a lot of threes, as he’s only attempted 2.8 shots from behind the arc per game over that same stretch, but opponents still couldn’t bottle him up. He just keeps on finding ways to get to the lane and pick his spots where he’s most comfortable. Gilgeous-Alexander also dished out 6.0 assists per game in that same span. Another overlooked area of his incredible run is his mere 3.3 turnovers per contest. Despite his high usage, he is able to show excellent ball security.

Dort, who scored 16 points to help Gilgeous-Alexander on offense, must know what he was talking about. After all, he is considered a defensive stopper for the Thunder, and he’s definitely got several attempts at trying to slow down Gilgeous-Alexander during Thunder practices.