The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed rookie Branden Carlson to a second 10-day contract. The undrafted Utah product has been a significant spark off the bench in forward Chet Holmgren and center Isaiah Hartenstein’s absence. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault praised Carlson for his work ethic as a bridge to extended playing time lately, answering the call amid Oklahoma City’s recent three-game stretch.

The Thunder announced the news via press release.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed center Branden Carlson to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti,” the Thunder announced.

Carlson scored a career-high 11 points in the Thunder’s 134-114 win against the Cleveland Cavs. He’s also drained a combined 9-for-17 threes over the past six games, including 3-for-6 from deep against the Cavs.

After the win, Daigneault mentioned how Carlson impressed him since Branden’s first week with the Thunder. This eventually led to, unbeknownst to Branden, first-quarter minutes against the best team in the NBA.

“I didn’t tell him, no,” Daigneault said. “[With] Hartenstein out, that’s the first thing. So, that frees up thirty minutes. And then, I give Branden a ton of credit. All the invisible stuff you guys don’t see, and most people don’t see, high-intensity workouts, the low-minute group, his Blue minutes, the way that he approaches practice, and then, these late-game minutes, when it’s a blowout. Across all of those platforms, he plays the same way. And he executes.”

After checking into the first quarter of the Thunder’s win against the Cavs, Carlson drained two threes amid a 30-2 run.

“I remember it was his first week, and he’s out there earning minutes like that, and he knew the whole playbook,” Daigneault added. “And, I was like, man, this guy is on it. For him to be that focused right away. So, when they perform that consistently on all of those platforms, then you can assume they’re going to perform like that in the first quarter.”

Daigneault and the Thunder’s 30-2 run led to a blowout win.

Branden Carlson earns second 10-day contract with Thunder

In his first NBA season, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Branden Carlson approached his time with the Thunder as a seasoned veteran, making the most of his opportunity, whether with the Oklahoma City Blue, Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate, or the Thunder.

The Thunder signed Carlson to a non-guaranteed contract in December after several injuries to the frontcourt, including starting forward Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jaylin Williams, plagued the roster.