Ever since the Seattle SuperSonics were moved and renamed as the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans clamored for the team to return. Seattle is one of the biggest basketball states in the country, Many want the city to get their NBA team back, as they are a die-hard fan of the game. Well, a familiar face seems to suggest that it could be happening soon.

Before Sam Presti was known as the first-round pick loving GM of the Thunder, he was first the GM of the SuperSonics. Recently, Presti made some interesting comments that hint at the NBA expanding to Seattle. Take a look at his comments and judge for yourself. (via Joe Mussatto)

“They will have a basketball team again, and I think all of us here think that’s a positive thing … It’s a great place, great fans, and the arena that they’ve built there, it’s spectacular. When it happens, it’s going to be great.”

The SuperSonics’ move and rebranding to the Thunder left a sour taste in many NBA fans. The team had one of the biggest fanbases in the league at the time. The process was also incredibly messy, as fans felt like the owners at the time did not make any effort in trying to keep the team.

Still, fans are fervently waiting for the return of Seattle basketball. The consensus is that the another team should join the SuperSonics to keep the balance of conferences. Will we see Seattle’s triumphant return to the NBA sooner than later?