Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was forced to exit Friday’s do-or-die Play-In game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after taking an elbow to the face.

Early in the third quarter, SGA tried to stop an alley-oop to Rudy Gobert. While he succeeded in his attempt, Gobert accidentally hit Gilgeous-Alexander on the face while recovering the ball. The Thunder star writhed in pain and had to be taken off the floor following the incident.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Rudy Gobert on this play and is heading back to the locker room. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1xzZ2IM835 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

Fortunately for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was able to return to the floor moments later. However, he didn’t come out unscathed from the incident. The Most Improved Player finalist was seen with a swollen right eye as he took the floor once again for Oklahoma City.

🚨 UPDATE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has checked back into the game with his right eye swollen closed. https://t.co/4SSkoHQXPh pic.twitter.com/Ik8vq24nd0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

It’s certainly good news that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was able to return. He is the Thunder’s top-scorer, and his absence would have been a major blow to the team. Oklahoma City was also trailing Minnesota by double digits, so the last thing the team needs is for its no. 1 offensive weapon to be ruled out.

SGA is a big reason the Thunder are in the Play-In battle for the eighth seed in the West. He exploded for 32 points to propel the team over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the Play-In, and hopes were high heading into Friday that he could do the same thing against the Timberwolves.

Hopefully, the hit to the face won’t have that much impact on his performance as the team looks to make a comeback against the Wolves.